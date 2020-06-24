21411 Astoria

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

AWESOME HOME w/ PANORAMIC VIEWS in the wonderful 55+ Senior Community of Palmia. Instantly feel right at home in this meticulously maintained, tastefully upgraded property. The OPEN CONCEPT floorplan w/ voluminous ceilings & neutral decor features a MAIN FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM w/ SPECTACULAR SUNSET VIEWS across the back of the home. The remodeled glorious kitchen is equipped w/ stainless appliances, including refrigerator, granite counters, a convenient movable center island & spacious breakfast nook. Roomy family room w/ cozy fireplace, built-ins, & beautiful sit-down views. The MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE includes a large walk-in closet, double vanities, separate tub & shower, direct backyard access & more splendid VIEWS. Also downstairs is the INSIDE LAUNDRY w/ sink, counter space, & plenty of storage. Make your way upstairs to 2 ample sized bedrooms w/ a shared bathroom & a huge loft. RELAX & ENJOY the private lush backyard w/ wireless controlled awning system, patio furniture & BBQ station provided as well as automatic irrigation & lawn lighting system. Residents of the Palmia community have access to all amenities including the 12,000 sq ft clubhouse, year round heated pool, spa, fitness club, tennis, 18-hole putting course, pickle ball, fabulous clubs, planned trips/tours, & more as part of the Palmia lifestyle. Don’t miss Lake Mission Viejo’s numerous amenities as well, including private beaches, summer concerts, party boats, kayaks, & standup paddleboards all for rent!