Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:57 AM

21411 Astoria

21411 Astoria · No Longer Available
Location

21411 Astoria, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
AWESOME HOME w/ PANORAMIC VIEWS in the wonderful 55+ Senior Community of Palmia. Instantly feel right at home in this meticulously maintained, tastefully upgraded property. The OPEN CONCEPT floorplan w/ voluminous ceilings & neutral decor features a MAIN FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM w/ SPECTACULAR SUNSET VIEWS across the back of the home. The remodeled glorious kitchen is equipped w/ stainless appliances, including refrigerator, granite counters, a convenient movable center island & spacious breakfast nook. Roomy family room w/ cozy fireplace, built-ins, & beautiful sit-down views. The MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE includes a large walk-in closet, double vanities, separate tub & shower, direct backyard access & more splendid VIEWS. Also downstairs is the INSIDE LAUNDRY w/ sink, counter space, & plenty of storage. Make your way upstairs to 2 ample sized bedrooms w/ a shared bathroom & a huge loft. RELAX & ENJOY the private lush backyard w/ wireless controlled awning system, patio furniture & BBQ station provided as well as automatic irrigation & lawn lighting system. Residents of the Palmia community have access to all amenities including the 12,000 sq ft clubhouse, year round heated pool, spa, fitness club, tennis, 18-hole putting course, pickle ball, fabulous clubs, planned trips/tours, & more as part of the Palmia lifestyle. Don’t miss Lake Mission Viejo’s numerous amenities as well, including private beaches, summer concerts, party boats, kayaks, & standup paddleboards all for rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21411 Astoria have any available units?
21411 Astoria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21411 Astoria have?
Some of 21411 Astoria's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21411 Astoria currently offering any rent specials?
21411 Astoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21411 Astoria pet-friendly?
No, 21411 Astoria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21411 Astoria offer parking?
Yes, 21411 Astoria offers parking.
Does 21411 Astoria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21411 Astoria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21411 Astoria have a pool?
Yes, 21411 Astoria has a pool.
Does 21411 Astoria have accessible units?
No, 21411 Astoria does not have accessible units.
Does 21411 Astoria have units with dishwashers?
No, 21411 Astoria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21411 Astoria have units with air conditioning?
No, 21411 Astoria does not have units with air conditioning.
