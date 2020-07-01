21302 Bristlecone

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM TOTALLY REMODELED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM! No expense spared to create this masterpiece. You will not see another listing like this one!! Beautifully and meticulously remodeled and pristine! Brand new high-end lighting, wood-style flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms. Light and bright with natural sunlight with many windows throughout and cathedral ceilings in living areas. Kitchen has beautiful Marble Counters, Brushed Nickel Gooseneck Faucet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stainless Steel Single Bowl Under-mounted Sink, Wood-style flooring and new LED Recessed Lighting. State of the Art Pendant Light Fixture in Entryway with 7K Sold Wood Front Door complete with Beveled Glass and Push Button Locking Mechanism. Bathrooms are completely remodeled with Custom Tile to ceilings, Rain Shower in Master Bathroom, frameless shower doors, Spa-Like Multi-Shower Heads in Master Shower and Marble Flooring in each bathroom. Simply Gorgeous!!! Excellent School Zoning and conveniently close to a fantastic shopping center! Lake Membership Privileges Included in rental as well as Gardener Hurry before it's too late! Call Shari for a private tour!