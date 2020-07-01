All apartments in Mission Viejo
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
21302 Bristlecone
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

21302 Bristlecone

21302 Bristlecone · No Longer Available
Location

21302 Bristlecone, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pinecrest

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM TOTALLY REMODELED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM! No expense spared to create this masterpiece. You will not see another listing like this one!! Beautifully and meticulously remodeled and pristine! Brand new high-end lighting, wood-style flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms. Light and bright with natural sunlight with many windows throughout and cathedral ceilings in living areas. Kitchen has beautiful Marble Counters, Brushed Nickel Gooseneck Faucet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Stainless Steel Single Bowl Under-mounted Sink, Wood-style flooring and new LED Recessed Lighting. State of the Art Pendant Light Fixture in Entryway with 7K Sold Wood Front Door complete with Beveled Glass and Push Button Locking Mechanism. Bathrooms are completely remodeled with Custom Tile to ceilings, Rain Shower in Master Bathroom, frameless shower doors, Spa-Like Multi-Shower Heads in Master Shower and Marble Flooring in each bathroom. Simply Gorgeous!!! Excellent School Zoning and conveniently close to a fantastic shopping center! Lake Membership Privileges Included in rental as well as Gardener Hurry before it's too late! Call Shari for a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21302 Bristlecone have any available units?
21302 Bristlecone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21302 Bristlecone have?
Some of 21302 Bristlecone's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21302 Bristlecone currently offering any rent specials?
21302 Bristlecone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21302 Bristlecone pet-friendly?
No, 21302 Bristlecone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21302 Bristlecone offer parking?
No, 21302 Bristlecone does not offer parking.
Does 21302 Bristlecone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21302 Bristlecone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21302 Bristlecone have a pool?
No, 21302 Bristlecone does not have a pool.
Does 21302 Bristlecone have accessible units?
No, 21302 Bristlecone does not have accessible units.
Does 21302 Bristlecone have units with dishwashers?
No, 21302 Bristlecone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21302 Bristlecone have units with air conditioning?
No, 21302 Bristlecone does not have units with air conditioning.

