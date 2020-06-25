All apartments in Mission Viejo
21195 Cancun
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

21195 Cancun

21195 Cancun · No Longer Available
Location

21195 Cancun, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Palmia

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
putting green
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Charming single level home located on a corner lot in the vibrant 55+ community of Palmia. This rare 2 bedroom 2 bath PLUS den/office is in great condition. Freshly painted with new carpeting in the bedrooms. Upgraded cabinetry and newer appliances in the eat-in kitchen. New hot water heater and air conditioner. Plantation shutters and honeycomb shades throughout. Low maintenance yard with wrap around patio accessed from the master bedroom, living and dining rooms. Palmia is an active community offering numerous amenities, including tennis, pickleball, bocce, 18 hole putting green, paddle tennis, shuffleboard, beach volleyball, clubhouse, 24 hour guard gated security, numerous clubs, outings and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21195 Cancun have any available units?
21195 Cancun doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21195 Cancun have?
Some of 21195 Cancun's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21195 Cancun currently offering any rent specials?
21195 Cancun is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21195 Cancun pet-friendly?
No, 21195 Cancun is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 21195 Cancun offer parking?
Yes, 21195 Cancun offers parking.
Does 21195 Cancun have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21195 Cancun does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21195 Cancun have a pool?
No, 21195 Cancun does not have a pool.
Does 21195 Cancun have accessible units?
No, 21195 Cancun does not have accessible units.
Does 21195 Cancun have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21195 Cancun has units with dishwashers.
Does 21195 Cancun have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21195 Cancun has units with air conditioning.
