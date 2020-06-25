21195 Cancun

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking putting green shuffle board garage tennis court volleyball court

Charming single level home located on a corner lot in the vibrant 55+ community of Palmia. This rare 2 bedroom 2 bath PLUS den/office is in great condition. Freshly painted with new carpeting in the bedrooms. Upgraded cabinetry and newer appliances in the eat-in kitchen. New hot water heater and air conditioner. Plantation shutters and honeycomb shades throughout. Low maintenance yard with wrap around patio accessed from the master bedroom, living and dining rooms. Palmia is an active community offering numerous amenities, including tennis, pickleball, bocce, 18 hole putting green, paddle tennis, shuffleboard, beach volleyball, clubhouse, 24 hour guard gated security, numerous clubs, outings and much more.