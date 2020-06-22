All apartments in Mission Viejo
Location

20 Montgomery, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pacific Knolls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath family home, on one of the friendliest cul-de-sacs, in highly desired Pacific Hills. This home is walking distance to Fieldcrest Park, basketball courts and soccer fields. Open concept floor plan with soaring ceilings creates an ideal space to entertain and relax with family and friends. Features include a gorgeous remodeled kitchen with light granite countertops and newer appliances, wood flooring, powder room, a cozy fireplace, light and bright main floor master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite master bathroom. Three secondary bedrooms located downstairs with full bathroom, laundry room, and a large secondary living area with direct access to the three car garage. Close to freeway, shops, restaurants, Lake Mission Viejo, hiking and biking trails, beaches and award winning schools. This one will go quickly...hurry to see it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Montgomery have any available units?
20 Montgomery has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Montgomery have?
Some of 20 Montgomery's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Montgomery currently offering any rent specials?
20 Montgomery isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Montgomery pet-friendly?
No, 20 Montgomery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 20 Montgomery offer parking?
Yes, 20 Montgomery does offer parking.
Does 20 Montgomery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Montgomery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Montgomery have a pool?
No, 20 Montgomery does not have a pool.
Does 20 Montgomery have accessible units?
No, 20 Montgomery does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Montgomery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Montgomery has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Montgomery have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Montgomery does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 20 Montgomery?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

