20 Montgomery

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath family home, on one of the friendliest cul-de-sacs, in highly desired Pacific Hills. This home is walking distance to Fieldcrest Park, basketball courts and soccer fields. Open concept floor plan with soaring ceilings creates an ideal space to entertain and relax with family and friends. Features include a gorgeous remodeled kitchen with light granite countertops and newer appliances, wood flooring, powder room, a cozy fireplace, light and bright main floor master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite master bathroom. Three secondary bedrooms located downstairs with full bathroom, laundry room, and a large secondary living area with direct access to the three car garage. Close to freeway, shops, restaurants, Lake Mission Viejo, hiking and biking trails, beaches and award winning schools. This one will go quickly...hurry to see it before it's gone!