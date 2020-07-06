191 California Court.

Amenities

Available now. his is a fabulous property in California Court Community, in North Mission Viejo has an open floor plan, great upgrades and lots of windows-great natural light & NO stairs. Custom paint and custom engineered wood & tile flooring. Newer plumbing and light fixtures. Both baths have been remodeled too. Full Size washer/dryer & refrigerator included! Unique 1 story huge master bedroom, Private Patio and attached 1-car garage. Warm living room with cozy fireplace and dining area. Big kitchen with lots of counter space for cooking and extra cabinets for storage. Large counter for “eat at” bar. Slider to private patio. Direct Access one car garage with entryway that leads to hall and inviting spacious floor plan. NO stairs. Close to Lake Mission Viejo, walk to Saddleback Church, banks, Great Schools, and Great Shopping! Call/text Peg anytime you'd like to see this great home, 949-436-1298.