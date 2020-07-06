All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like
191 California Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
191 California Court
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:54 AM

191 California Court

191 California Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

191 California Court, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
California Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now. his is a fabulous property in California Court Community, in North Mission Viejo has an open floor plan, great upgrades and lots of windows-great natural light & NO stairs. Custom paint and custom engineered wood & tile flooring. Newer plumbing and light fixtures. Both baths have been remodeled too. Full Size washer/dryer & refrigerator included! Unique 1 story huge master bedroom, Private Patio and attached 1-car garage. Warm living room with cozy fireplace and dining area. Big kitchen with lots of counter space for cooking and extra cabinets for storage. Large counter for “eat at” bar. Slider to private patio. Direct Access one car garage with entryway that leads to hall and inviting spacious floor plan. NO stairs. Close to Lake Mission Viejo, walk to Saddleback Church, banks, Great Schools, and Great Shopping! Call/text Peg anytime you'd like to see this great home, 949-436-1298.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Similar Listings

Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 191 California Court have any available units?
191 California Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 191 California Court have?
Some of 191 California Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 California Court currently offering any rent specials?
191 California Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 California Court pet-friendly?
No, 191 California Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 191 California Court offer parking?
Yes, 191 California Court offers parking.
Does 191 California Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 191 California Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 California Court have a pool?
No, 191 California Court does not have a pool.
Does 191 California Court have accessible units?
No, 191 California Court does not have accessible units.
Does 191 California Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 California Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 191 California Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 California Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 BedroomsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap PlacesMission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside