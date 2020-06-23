1 Redcrown

Amenities

Fantastic Opportunity to Lease This Furnished Executive Estate Home Located Within The Gated Community of Quail Run with Stunning Panoramic Views!

The Gorgeous Home Features a Completely Remodeled Kitchen Complete with New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Built In Fridge and Wine Fridge. Oversized Center Island and Breakfast Bar. Family Room Fireplace has been Completely Renovated with Ledger Stone. There is a Main Floor Guest Bedroom and Down Stairs Full Bathroom. Oversized Family Room with Adjoining Formal Dining Room. Dramatic Curved Staircase and Master Suite with Amazing Westward/ Sunset Views, Ocean Breeze and Walk Out Balcony. All Bedrooms are Spacious! There is also a Huge Bonus Room and Separate Office/Loft Area. Indoor Laundry Room Includes Bosch Front Loading Washer and Dryer. Rear Yard Features a Covered Patio, Built in Bar, Plenty of Grass and Garden Area. All this on a Single Loaded Street and a Huge Corner Lot Location! This Community Features a Newly Renovated Private Neighborhood Park. With This Home You Can Also Take Advantage of the Solar Panels and Utility Bills of Only Approx $20 per month!!