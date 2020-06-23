All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 1 Redcrown.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
1 Redcrown
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:11 PM

1 Redcrown

1 Redcrown · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

1 Redcrown, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Quail Run

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fantastic Opportunity to Lease This Furnished Executive Estate Home Located Within The Gated Community of Quail Run with Stunning Panoramic Views!
The Gorgeous Home Features a Completely Remodeled Kitchen Complete with New Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Built In Fridge and Wine Fridge. Oversized Center Island and Breakfast Bar. Family Room Fireplace has been Completely Renovated with Ledger Stone. There is a Main Floor Guest Bedroom and Down Stairs Full Bathroom. Oversized Family Room with Adjoining Formal Dining Room. Dramatic Curved Staircase and Master Suite with Amazing Westward/ Sunset Views, Ocean Breeze and Walk Out Balcony. All Bedrooms are Spacious! There is also a Huge Bonus Room and Separate Office/Loft Area. Indoor Laundry Room Includes Bosch Front Loading Washer and Dryer. Rear Yard Features a Covered Patio, Built in Bar, Plenty of Grass and Garden Area. All this on a Single Loaded Street and a Huge Corner Lot Location! This Community Features a Newly Renovated Private Neighborhood Park. With This Home You Can Also Take Advantage of the Solar Panels and Utility Bills of Only Approx $20 per month!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Redcrown have any available units?
1 Redcrown doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 1 Redcrown have?
Some of 1 Redcrown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Redcrown currently offering any rent specials?
1 Redcrown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Redcrown pet-friendly?
No, 1 Redcrown is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 1 Redcrown offer parking?
No, 1 Redcrown does not offer parking.
Does 1 Redcrown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Redcrown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Redcrown have a pool?
No, 1 Redcrown does not have a pool.
Does 1 Redcrown have accessible units?
No, 1 Redcrown does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Redcrown have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Redcrown does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Redcrown have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Redcrown does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside