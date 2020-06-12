/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
279 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milpitas, CA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
East Industrial
16 Units Available
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,588
977 sqft
Minutes from I-880 and Dixon Landing Park. Fabulous pool, tennis court and hot tub, as well as a playground and basketball court. Apartments have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
34 Units Available
The Edge
753 Montague Expy, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
911 sqft
Experience a new apartment community in Milpitas that connects you to everything. It’s where spaces and amenities bring people together, from the rooftop pool and deck, BBQs and retreat areas to the clubhouse and fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Midtown
65 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified
1 of 123
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
30 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Midtown
9 Units Available
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1164 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
9 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
877 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
910 sqft
Conveniently located on Route 237, these apartments offer spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens with granite counters and darker cabinets. Gym, pool and business center on premises. Just across from El Torito restaurant.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
265 North Temple Drive
265 North Temple Drive, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
976 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty and spacious, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom Townhouse property rental in a quiet neighborhood in Milpitas.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
947 Erie Cir, Milpitas, CA, 95035
947 Erie Circle, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1459 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed68b47cf77bf727f9ee2ef Fantastic lake facing home in the highly desirable Hidden lake Villages Community in Milpitas with CURTNER elementary.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1489 Gingerwood Dr, Milpitas, CA, US, 95035
1489 Gingerwood Drive, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1165 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed12c0f97067935000175cc Spacious 2/2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1572 Bleecker Street
1572 Bleecker Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1310 sqft
Trilevel end unit near Great Mall - Spacious well planned home with two large master suites. Large open family living area. Large kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry. Dining area.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
374 Imagination Place
374 Imagination Place, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1012 sqft
Excellent 2 Bed 2 Bath Town Home - Watch the Video https://youtu.be/IVNi_8TlnsE This 2 Bed 2 Bath Town Home is located in an excellent part of Milpitas, very close to shopping and dining.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
Midtown
1 Unit Available
43 Shadow Dance
43 Shadow Dance, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1353 sqft
Please follow COVID19 regulations, bring your own face mask and maintain social distance. Freshly renovated with new paint, new carpet and brand new kitchen appliances. 2 Bedroom + Office/den/2.5 Bath/2 Car Attached Garage Townhome.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Pointe
231 Dixon Landing Road, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
960 sqft
PLEASE EMAIL/CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour. === RESIDENTS LOVE OUR === - Granite countertops & rich wood cabinets - Spacious living with plenty of storage & assigned parking - Great Location.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
770 Luz Del Sol Loop
770 Luz Del Sol Loop, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1371 sqft
Only showing through appointments. June 17th - 1:30 PM to 430 PM Following days - 9:30 AM to 430 PM Please check on available slots. No Pets Spacious End-unit Townhome in a gated community. Open floorplan. Bright & airy.
Results within 1 mile of Milpitas
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
32 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1048 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
River Oaks
75 Units Available
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Countrybrook Lagoon
31 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
18 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434
49002 Cinnamon Fern Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1215 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) This property is fully available on July the 10th 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
268 Fountain Grass Ter
268 Fountain Grass Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1300 sqft
Don't miss out on this great special!! $200.00 off first month's rent !! $3,100/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2008 Sq Footage: 1,300 sqft.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
60 Descanso Drive
60 Descanso Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1056 sqft
This Apartment is located on the North San Jose in Santa Clara area.
Similar Pages
Milpitas 1 BedroomsMilpitas 2 BedroomsMilpitas 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilpitas 3 BedroomsMilpitas Accessible ApartmentsMilpitas Apartments under $2,200
Milpitas Apartments with BalconyMilpitas Apartments with GarageMilpitas Apartments with GymMilpitas Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilpitas Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMilpitas Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA