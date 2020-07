Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit gym pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub yoga accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments community garden dog grooming area e-payments green community guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community tennis court

TRADER JOE'S COMING SOON. Named for Alan Turing, the five-story Turing is The Fields' first community, offering studio, one, two, and three-bedroom residences that blend sophistication with striking modernity. Destined to house some of today's most talented developers, programmers, and computer scientists, Turing life is infinitely more than what can be experienced within four walls. Come experience the rooftop pool and spa, lush courtyards, and play a game of badminton with your friends-everything you need is right here.