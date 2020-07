Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse courtyard elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access package receiving yoga

Experience a new apartment community in Milpitas that connects you to everything. It’s where spaces and amenities bring people together, from the rooftop pool and deck, BBQs and retreat areas to the clubhouse and fitness center with yoga studio. And it’s where heading out is as easy as stepping across the street to BART, riding the light rail or taking I-880. Welcome to the life you’ve been waiting for.