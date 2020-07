Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill media room dogs allowed garage cats allowed pet friendly conference room dog grooming area game room hot tub internet access pool table

Discover a home that connects you to everything. Situated in the heart of Milpitas, Amalfi Apartments is your place to recharge each day, where you’re never far from friends, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, amenities, vibrant shopping, restaurants or employment centers. Embrace stylish modern floor plans and experience Silicon Valley Living as it should be. Call for additional details. Due to construction on South Milpitas Blvd. Please call leasing center for directions.