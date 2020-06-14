Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

188 Apartments for rent in Milpitas, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Milpitas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Midtown
67 Units Available
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
East Industrial
17 Units Available
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1303 sqft
Minutes from I-880 and Dixon Landing Park. Fabulous pool, tennis court and hot tub, as well as a playground and basketball court. Apartments have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
The Edge
753 Montague Expy, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,630
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,659
911 sqft
Experience a new apartment community in Milpitas that connects you to everything. It’s where spaces and amenities bring people together, from the rooftop pool and deck, BBQs and retreat areas to the clubhouse and fitness center with yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
910 sqft
Conveniently located on Route 237, these apartments offer spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens with granite counters and darker cabinets. Gym, pool and business center on premises. Just across from El Torito restaurant.
Verified

1 of 123

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
30 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,789
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,240
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Midtown
10 Units Available
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,480
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1164 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,817
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,079
974 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
800 S Abel St Unit 414
800 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1421 sqft
Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo, with Amenities! - This large 1421 square foot condo home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. ** Please view our video online https://youtu.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1660 Delano St
1660 Delano St, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Location: Great location! Becoming Silicon Valley''s new city center. Walk to dining and shopping (Great Mall, more retail, hotel, supermarket and restaurants coming soon).

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
700 South Abel Street Unit 400
700 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1421 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Pointe
231 Dixon Landing Road, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
960 sqft
PLEASE EMAIL/CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour. === RESIDENTS LOVE OUR === - Granite countertops & rich wood cabinets - Spacious living with plenty of storage & assigned parking - Great Location.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,236
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1115 sqft
Located in San Jose's Renaissance neighborhood, near Cisco, Samsung and other tech companies. One- and two-bedroom apartments with built-in tech docks and patios or balconies. Community amenities include a dog park, pool and guest suite.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,365
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River Oaks
77 Units Available
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,193
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,307
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Countrybrook Lagoon
32 Units Available
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,301
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
45268 Navigation St 102
45268 Navigation St, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2493 sqft
Brand New Metro Station Condo at Warm Springs Bart - Property Id: 241200 Brand New Metro Station Large Condo next to Warm Springs Bart. Over 2400 sqaure feet of living space with two separate entraces with an inside elevator.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
49002 Cinnamon Fern Common Unit 434
49002 Cinnamon Fern Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1215 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) This property is fully available on July the 10th 2020.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
60 Descanso Drive
60 Descanso Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1056 sqft
This Apartment is located on the North San Jose in Santa Clara area.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
76 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Garden Alameda
20 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,312
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,397
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Rivermark of Santa Clara
33 Units Available
550 Moreland
550 Moreland Way, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,641
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,369
1309 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1722 sqft
Only minutes from Rivermark Village, this eco-friendly apartment complex is fitted with energy efficient appliances, air conditioning, fireplace and granite counter-tops. Other amenities include media room, hot-tub and parking. Easy access to the Montague Expy.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
78 Units Available
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
1068 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a garden-like setting. On-site amenities include a fitness center, courtyard pool and spa. Luxurious interiors with gourmet kitchens, unique floor plans and full-size appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Milpitas, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Milpitas renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

