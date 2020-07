Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry fireplace oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub package receiving tennis court gym on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access playground

Residents of Mill Creek apartments can take a stroll or play tennis, basketball or baseball right next door at Dickson Park. Invite your family and friends over for a picnic, enjoying the scenic Mill Creek apartments' grounds which include streaming creeks throughout. With McCarthy Ranch shopping center nearby, all of your dining & shopping needs will be met with the greatest of ease. Mill Creek apartments are located close to I-880, 680, 237 and 101. Live at Mill Creek apartments and experience all the great culture only found in San Francisco Bay.