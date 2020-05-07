43 Shadow Dance

Amenities

Freshly renovated with new paint, new carpet and brand new kitchen appliances. 2 Bedroom + Office/den/2.5 Bath/2 Car Attached Garage Townhome. Conveniently located near the Great Mall, Milpitas BART, Light Rail, I-880, I-680 and 237. Easy Commute to major employers & shopping areas: Cisco, Western Digital, Samsung, KLA Tencor, F5 Networks, FireEye, Aerohive Networks, Ebay, Cadence, Oracle (Santa Clara campus) * 1 Master Suites - Main master suite with walk-in closet, double sink vanity Master Bath. Second suite with full bath and his & her closet * Gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, new stainless steel appliances & cabinets * 2 Car Attached Garage + 1 off street parking with permit* Washer/Dryer included * Living Room with Gas Fireplace * Central A/C and Heat * Each Room is Prewired for Telephone and Cable * Cute patio for BBQ * Swimming Pool & Club house* Walking distance to Great Mall, Century Cinema, parks & playgrounds * minutes walk to bus station at South Main St & Curtis Ave APPLICATION * No Pets or smoking please SCHOOLS * Mabel Mattos (Zoned for New Elementary School) * Pearl Zanker Elementary School - 2013 API: 873 (Previous Elementary School) * Rancho Milpitas Middle School - 2013 API: 857 * Milpitas High School - 2013 API: 830 * Walking distance to new Stratford campus at Great Mall Parking Lot

