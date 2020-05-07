All apartments in Milpitas
43 Shadow Dance
43 Shadow Dance

43 Shadow Dance · (510) 330-2126
Location

43 Shadow Dance, Milpitas, CA 95035
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1353 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Please follow COVID19 regulations, bring your own face mask and maintain social distance.

Freshly renovated with new paint, new carpet and brand new kitchen appliances. 2 Bedroom + Office/den/2.5 Bath/2 Car Attached Garage Townhome. Conveniently located near the Great Mall, Milpitas BART, Light Rail, I-880, I-680 and 237. Easy Commute to major employers & shopping areas: Cisco, Western Digital, Samsung, KLA Tencor, F5 Networks, FireEye, Aerohive Networks, Ebay, Cadence, Oracle (Santa Clara campus) * 1 Master Suites - Main master suite with walk-in closet, double sink vanity Master Bath. Second suite with full bath and his & her closet * Gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, new stainless steel appliances & cabinets * 2 Car Attached Garage + 1 off street parking with permit* Washer/Dryer included * Living Room with Gas Fireplace * Central A/C and Heat * Each Room is Prewired for Telephone and Cable * Cute patio for BBQ * Swimming Pool & Club house* Walking distance to Great Mall, Century Cinema, parks & playgrounds * minutes walk to bus station at South Main St & Curtis Ave APPLICATION * No Pets or smoking please SCHOOLS * Mabel Mattos (Zoned for New Elementary School) * Pearl Zanker Elementary School - 2013 API: 873 (Previous Elementary School) * Rancho Milpitas Middle School - 2013 API: 857 * Milpitas High School - 2013 API: 830 * Walking distance to new Stratford campus at Great Mall Parking Lot
No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Shadow Dance have any available units?
43 Shadow Dance has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 43 Shadow Dance have?
Some of 43 Shadow Dance's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Shadow Dance currently offering any rent specials?
43 Shadow Dance isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Shadow Dance pet-friendly?
No, 43 Shadow Dance is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milpitas.
Does 43 Shadow Dance offer parking?
Yes, 43 Shadow Dance does offer parking.
Does 43 Shadow Dance have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Shadow Dance offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Shadow Dance have a pool?
Yes, 43 Shadow Dance has a pool.
Does 43 Shadow Dance have accessible units?
No, 43 Shadow Dance does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Shadow Dance have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Shadow Dance does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Shadow Dance have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43 Shadow Dance has units with air conditioning.
