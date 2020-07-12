/
midtown
156 Apartments for rent in Midtown, Milpitas, CA
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1150 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,535
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
526 Barcelona Loop
526 Barcelona Loop, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1634 sqft
526 Barcelona Loop Available 08/15/20 Silicon Valley living at its finest. 3 bd/3 bath next to Milpitas BART! - This lovely townhouse was built in 2016 and is just a very short walk to the Milpitas BART Station.
881 Towne Dr
881 Tonme Drive, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1404 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31st, 2020. Call us now! This beautiful condo property has 3 bedrooms, 4 baths, and roughly 1,404 square feet of living space.
169 Metropolitan Dr
169 Metropolitan Drive, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1764 sqft
Spacious, Sunlit Townhome. with an Open Floor Plan and Two Master Suites. Complex has a Pool and Park. Very Close to the Great Mall Shopping and Restaurants as well as VTA and BART. Hurry!
1709 Lee way
1709 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1622 sqft
Great place to live! - Property Id: 304299 + Welcoming great room + Each room has its own bathroom + Big Master bedroom + Furnished home (couch, dining table etc..
800 S Abel St Unit 414
800 South Abel Street, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1421 sqft
Amazing 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo, with Amenities! - This large 1421 square foot condo home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. ** Please view our video online https://youtu.
1789 Lee Way
1789 Lee Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1456 sqft
1789 Lee Way, Milpitas is available for rent. Prime location(Close to newly opened Milpitas BART Station),Spectacular home with 3 Beds plus Den/Office room, 2 Full Baths and 2 car garage. Built in 2013 by Award Winning Builder D. R.
36 Shadow Dance Drive
36 Shadow Dance, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1353 sqft
Coming available is a spectacular 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in Milpitas. This home is located in a great community near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, tech companies, public transportation and major freeway access.
894 Water Walk
894 Water Walk, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1353 sqft
Coming Soon! Great Unit 2 Plus a Den in a Great Complex. Located near Restaurants, shopping and Parks. Easy access to light rail and all Bay Area High Tech companies. First showings will be Saturday 7/18/2020.
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,026
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,664
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Amalfi
1251 Merry Loop, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
910 sqft
Conveniently located on Route 237, these apartments offer spacious floor plans, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens with granite counters and darker cabinets. Gym, pool and business center on premises. Just across from El Torito restaurant.
772 Vasona Street
772 Vasona Street, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1277 sqft
Located in the best schools area of Milpitas, this lovely home boasts: - 3 bedrooms - 2 Full bathrooms - Renovated bathrooms - 1,277 square feet - Hard surface flooring throughout - Newly remodeled kitchen and appliances - Granite countertops and
770 Superior Rd
770 Superior Road, Milpitas, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
1860 sqft
This beautiful hidden gem in located in the middle of Milpitas. It has easy access to both 680, 880 and 237 Freeways which allows of easy commutes to many tech companies throughout the South Bay.
1282 Sunrise Way
1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
2090 sqft
MILPITAS - 5 Bedroom 3 bath home with quality updates throughout - Milpitas Type: Single Family Home Address: 1282 Sunrise Way, Milpitas, CA 95035 Location: S. Able St and Woodland Way Rooms: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage Sq.
932 Hamilton Ave, Milpitas, CA 95035
932 Hamilton Avenue, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1659 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edfa28548de136c05efc225 A must-see recently renovated spacious Executive home with modern amenities.
111 Jacklin Cir
111 Jacklin Circle, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
753 Jennifer Way
753 Jennifer Way, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1698 sqft
753 Jennifer Way Available 07/31/20 Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Duet Home in Milpitas - Bright and Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
The Verdant
3700 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,129
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1296 sqft
Open concept floor plan with state-of-the art kitchen appliances and breakfast bar. Bathtub, granite countertops, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Business center, car charging station, clubhouse and internet cafe.
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,175
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,162
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,295
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1123 sqft
Sleek architecture and luxurious amenities in the capital of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping, stunning water features and multiple pools to relax in and enjoy. Apartments feature upgraded interiors with granite countertops and high-quality appliances.
AIRE
3401 Iron Point Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,178
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,017
1128 sqft
This boutique hotel-like community offers a modern design. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck. Euro-inspired kitchens and finishes throughout. A short walk to public transportation. Near Silicon Valley employers.
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,267
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,328
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1042 sqft
This modern, welcoming community offers outstanding amenities including fireplaces with a marble hearth, washers and dryers in homes, and high ceilings. On-site pools and spas, media room, and jogging trail.
