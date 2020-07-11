77 Apartments for rent in Milpitas, CA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 123

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,664
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Cerano Apartment Homes
501 Murphy Ranch Rd, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,288
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1101 sqft
Brand new luxury apartment homes with granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Community has fire pit, Internet cafe and game room. Garage parking. Within walking distance of Milpitas Light Rail Station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
18 Units Available
Midtown
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1150 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
60 Units Available
Midtown
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Results within 1 mile of Milpitas
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,155
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1172 sqft
Just off E Tasman Drive and close to West Mobile Home Park. Stylish apartments in new building. Homes feature private laundry facilities, patio or balcony and modern kitchen appliances. Community offers a pool and clubhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Milpitas
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
15 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,558
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,276
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,295
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
17 Units Available
Old Orchard
2200 Monroe St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
853 sqft
One- and two-bedroom modern apartments with fireplace, patio or balcony and covered parking. Enjoy pool, courtyard, hot tub and gym, and on-site laundry. On public transit line with easy access to shopping, dining and San Tomas Expressway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
The Old Quad
Domicilio
431 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA
Studio
$2,270
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1230 sqft
Near Santa Clara University. Luxurious bathrooms with marble counters, gourmet kitchens with large pantries, and private patios or balconies with breathtaking views. On-site theater, fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
71 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,286
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
Easy access to top employers such as Cisco and Apple. A pet-friendly community near Pine Hollow and Creekland neighborhoods. Open floor plans with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Available furnished.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Sofi Riverview Park
251 Brandon St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,254
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,906
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,213
1250 sqft
Welcome to Sofi Riverview Park Apartments in San Jose, CA. At Sofi Riverview Park, we like to pay attention to the detail and quality we give to our residents.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
24 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,195
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
13 Units Available
The Old Quad
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
948 sqft
Recently renovated development with beautiful grounds. Saltwater pool, fitness center and courtyard. Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Near Santa Clara University and San Jose international Airport. Short hop to I-880 or Rt. 101.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
15 Units Available
The Old Quad
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,427
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,861
1000 sqft
Near Santa Clara University and I-880. Smoke-free community of one- and three-bedroom apartments, all with granite counters, wood-burning fireplaces, in-unit laundry facilities and patio/balconies. Gym, community garden and pool. Garage spaces available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
22 Units Available
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,480
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,898
1312 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood and carpet flooring and granite countertops. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Courtyard, clubhouse, pool, sauna, gym and BBQ area. Pet-friendly community near Ulistac Natural Area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
23 Units Available
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,156
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,084
1297 sqft
Luxury apartment near historic downtown San Jose. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Lots of natural light. Hardwood flooring. Furnished units available. Community features bike storage and clubhouse. Elevators.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
30 Units Available
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,556
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,154
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,213
1496 sqft
River Terrace offers remarkable amenities and luxury apartments in Santa Clara. Relax in our Mediterranean-styled swimming pool, workout in the fitness center, and gather in the entertainment lounge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Mayfair North
Aviara
2388 Madden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to 101 freeway, with elaborate landscaping and BBQ area. Apartments with French windows, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances and private balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
299 Units Available
East Industrial
Aya
45147 Lopes Road, Fremont, CA
Studio
$2,420
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1135 sqft
Designed to be a central respite from the whirlwind of Silicon Valley, Aya is perfect for people who want to live close to work, play close to home, and enjoy easy access to community green spaces and hiking trails, a diverse food culture, and
Results within 10 miles of Milpitas
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
95 Units Available
Ponderosa
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,189
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,339
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
996 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,688
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, smoke-free apartments near Santa Clara High School, parks and shopping. All units have granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Carport included in lease. Facilities include 24-hour gym and pool. Small pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
17 Units Available
City Center
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
70 Units Available
Homestead Road
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,388
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1035 sqft
Bright apartments located near I-280 and Homestead Square Shopping Center. Community garden and swimming pool. Tenants have access to car charging station. Units feature air conditioning, private laundry, granite countertops, and large windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Milpitas, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Milpitas apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Milpitas apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

