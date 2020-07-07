All apartments in Milpitas
Capitol 650
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

Capitol 650

650 East Capitol Avenue · (940) 310-8165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
2 Months FREE on all floor plans! *Lease terms & restrictions may apply.
Location

650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA 95035

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,664

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$2,689

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 385 · Avail. now

$2,694

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. Sep 26

$3,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. Sep 11

$3,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capitol 650.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
new construction
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1.Self-Guided Tours 2.Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Leading the charge has never been easy, but then we've always been up for a challenge. We're pioneers and visionaries. We're neighbors and friends. We're a community who understands the virtue of balance, and we find it in every inch of our surroundings. Explore the luxe comforts of Capitol 650 living and connect or unplug right here at home in our 1, 1 + den, & 2 bedroom apartments. We're a community of thoughtfulness, and we've considered all the details in our design. Dining, shopping, leisure, and more await outside our doors, and you know what they say about all work and no play. State of the art training center? Check. Fully equipped co-work space? Check. And don't forget about the coffee bar... LMC LIVING, INC. CA DRE #01983707

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500.00
rent: 50.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets apartment home. We allow cats and dogs. There is a pet deposit of $500 and pet rent of $50. please call for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $100/month. One complimentary assigned garage space per apartment home. Additional spaces, when available, are $100 monthly. Please call for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Capitol 650 have any available units?
Capitol 650 has 27 units available starting at $2,664 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milpitas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milpitas Rent Report.
What amenities does Capitol 650 have?
Some of Capitol 650's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capitol 650 currently offering any rent specials?
Capitol 650 is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months FREE on all floor plans! *Lease terms & restrictions may apply.
Is Capitol 650 pet-friendly?
Yes, Capitol 650 is pet friendly.
Does Capitol 650 offer parking?
Yes, Capitol 650 offers parking.
Does Capitol 650 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Capitol 650 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Capitol 650 have a pool?
Yes, Capitol 650 has a pool.
Does Capitol 650 have accessible units?
No, Capitol 650 does not have accessible units.
Does Capitol 650 have units with dishwashers?
No, Capitol 650 does not have units with dishwashers.
