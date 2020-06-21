All apartments in Milpitas
Last updated June 18 2020

1572 Bleecker Street

1572 Bleecker Street · (408) 873-2100 ext. 643
Location

1572 Bleecker Street, Milpitas, CA 95035
Midtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1572 Bleecker Street · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Trilevel end unit near Great Mall - Spacious well planned home with two large master suites. Large open family living area. Large kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry. Dining area. Living room with wall space for large flat screen TV. 1/2 bath too on this level. Washer and dryer and lots of storage inside the home. Air conditioning. Two car tandem garage. Easy to Montague Expressway. Pets allowed.

Bonus Amenity Included. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered regularly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Rent amount + $20 each month during the lease period.

DUE TO COVID 19 MASKS ARE TO BE WORN DURING SHOWINGS.

Real Estate Connections

408 873 2100

DRE CORP Lic # 01201656

(RLNE4199496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1572 Bleecker Street have any available units?
1572 Bleecker Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1572 Bleecker Street have?
Some of 1572 Bleecker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1572 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
1572 Bleecker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1572 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1572 Bleecker Street is pet friendly.
Does 1572 Bleecker Street offer parking?
Yes, 1572 Bleecker Street does offer parking.
Does 1572 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1572 Bleecker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1572 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 1572 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 1572 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 1572 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1572 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1572 Bleecker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1572 Bleecker Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1572 Bleecker Street has units with air conditioning.
