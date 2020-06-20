All apartments in Marina del Rey
4163 Via Marina
Last updated May 27 2020 at 8:37 AM

4163 Via Marina

4163 Via Marina · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4163 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Large upper level 1 bed/ 1 bath fully furnished apartment for sublet over the summer through August 30th. Spacious, bright, walking closet, washer and dryer, dishwasher, large balcony overlooking a garden with a pond. Across the street from the marina and the Marina del Rey beach. Walking distance to Venice beach, Venice boardwalk, many restaurants and shops. Onsite pool, jacuzzi, gym, tennis court. All utilities included. High speed internet and cable TV included.
SUBLET June 1st thru August 30th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4163 Via Marina have any available units?
4163 Via Marina has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4163 Via Marina have?
Some of 4163 Via Marina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4163 Via Marina currently offering any rent specials?
4163 Via Marina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4163 Via Marina pet-friendly?
No, 4163 Via Marina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marina del Rey.
Does 4163 Via Marina offer parking?
No, 4163 Via Marina does not offer parking.
Does 4163 Via Marina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4163 Via Marina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4163 Via Marina have a pool?
Yes, 4163 Via Marina has a pool.
Does 4163 Via Marina have accessible units?
No, 4163 Via Marina does not have accessible units.
Does 4163 Via Marina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4163 Via Marina has units with dishwashers.
Does 4163 Via Marina have units with air conditioning?
No, 4163 Via Marina does not have units with air conditioning.
