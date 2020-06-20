4163 Via Marina

Amenities

Large upper level 1 bed/ 1 bath fully furnished apartment for sublet over the summer through August 30th. Spacious, bright, walking closet, washer and dryer, dishwasher, large balcony overlooking a garden with a pond. Across the street from the marina and the Marina del Rey beach. Walking distance to Venice beach, Venice boardwalk, many restaurants and shops. Onsite pool, jacuzzi, gym, tennis court. All utilities included. High speed internet and cable TV included.

SUBLET June 1st thru August 30th