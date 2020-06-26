All apartments in Marina del Rey
14040 Panay Way

14040 Panay Way · No Longer Available
Location

14040 Panay Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
We are moving to the east coast for law school/work and we are looking for someone to be added to our lease to finish the full duration of the lease, which will expire on 10/21/2019 (no short-term sublet please), with the potential to renew. We are flexible on the move-in date. The monthly rent is $3,475 plus utilities (usually running for $50-$60 for water/sewage/trash and about $30-$40 for electricity). The apartment includes Full-Size Washer / Dryer in unit, dishwasher, quartz countertops, Nest central air conditioning, etc. The alcove studio comes with access to all amenities (3-story gym, pool (soon to be completed), lounge, business center, patio with TVs and grill, etc.) and with one parking spot in the buildings gated garage, included in the rent. The apartment has a balcony with a view of the Mothers Beach and the marina. The apartment can come furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14040 Panay Way have any available units?
14040 Panay Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marina del Rey, CA.
What amenities does 14040 Panay Way have?
Some of 14040 Panay Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14040 Panay Way currently offering any rent specials?
14040 Panay Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14040 Panay Way pet-friendly?
No, 14040 Panay Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marina del Rey.
Does 14040 Panay Way offer parking?
Yes, 14040 Panay Way offers parking.
Does 14040 Panay Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14040 Panay Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14040 Panay Way have a pool?
Yes, 14040 Panay Way has a pool.
Does 14040 Panay Way have accessible units?
No, 14040 Panay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14040 Panay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14040 Panay Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14040 Panay Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14040 Panay Way has units with air conditioning.
