14040 Panay Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

We are moving to the east coast for law school/work and we are looking for someone to be added to our lease to finish the full duration of the lease, which will expire on 10/21/2019 (no short-term sublet please), with the potential to renew. We are flexible on the move-in date. The monthly rent is $3,475 plus utilities (usually running for $50-$60 for water/sewage/trash and about $30-$40 for electricity). The apartment includes Full-Size Washer / Dryer in unit, dishwasher, quartz countertops, Nest central air conditioning, etc. The alcove studio comes with access to all amenities (3-story gym, pool (soon to be completed), lounge, business center, patio with TVs and grill, etc.) and with one parking spot in the buildings gated garage, included in the rent. The apartment has a balcony with a view of the Mothers Beach and the marina. The apartment can come furnished or unfurnished.