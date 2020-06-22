All apartments in Manhattan Beach
903 10th Street

903 10th Street
Location

903 10th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Large Mediterranean style Manhattan Beach Hill Section home for lease, featuring a prominent and prestigious, South facing corner lot location at the intersection of 10th and Poinsettia. Luxurious Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the second level as well as the two bedrooms on the ground floor, and dining room. As you enter the home, you are introduced to a wonderful open area living room, with expansive 20 foot ceiling and you will pad across scrumptious and cool to the touch marble floors. Beautiful inlaid woodwork, artisanal steel railings and golden crested columns make up the homes tone and presentation. The kitchen includes top-of-the-line Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, Loads of windows and skylights thought the second level hallway ensure the living space stays bright, inviting and warm to the senses. This home is palace like, both in style and size. Creature comforts include air conditioning, three car garage and loads of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 10th Street have any available units?
903 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
Is 903 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
903 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 903 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 903 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 903 10th Street offers parking.
Does 903 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 10th Street have a pool?
No, 903 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 903 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 903 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 903 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 903 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 903 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 903 10th Street has units with air conditioning.
