903 10th Street

Large Mediterranean style Manhattan Beach Hill Section home for lease, featuring a prominent and prestigious, South facing corner lot location at the intersection of 10th and Poinsettia. Luxurious Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the second level as well as the two bedrooms on the ground floor, and dining room. As you enter the home, you are introduced to a wonderful open area living room, with expansive 20 foot ceiling and you will pad across scrumptious and cool to the touch marble floors. Beautiful inlaid woodwork, artisanal steel railings and golden crested columns make up the homes tone and presentation. The kitchen includes top-of-the-line Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, Loads of windows and skylights thought the second level hallway ensure the living space stays bright, inviting and warm to the senses. This home is palace like, both in style and size. Creature comforts include air conditioning, three car garage and loads of street parking.