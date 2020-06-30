All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 1 2020 at 8:32 AM

8 Cambridge

8 Cambridge · No Longer Available
Location

8 Cambridge, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Manhattan Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spanish style single family home with a Courtyard entry located on a quiet cul de sac in the only gated community in Manhattan Beach.
The prestigious Manhattan Village complex has 24 hr security, Pool, Spa, BBQ facilities, greenbelt areas to walk or jog.
Located conveniently to the 405 & the 105 freeways, shopping, movies, restaurants & the Beach & Pier.
The living room is two stories & has a fireplace. Kitchen has an island & lots of cabinets, with a breakfast nook & family room with another fireplace.
Also, downstairs is a den/office with builtin bookcase from floor to ceiling & a half bath. There is a 2 car garage with direct entry into the home & large sunny laundry room.
Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms that share a bathroom plus master bedroom with balcony. In the master you will find vaulted ceilings, a third fireplace, and a bathroom with a spa, shower, double vanities, 2 closets, of which one is a walk-in.
There is new paint, new A/C & heater, new landscaping, new concrete, new care free grass, deck, expanded backyard with pastoral & tree top views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Cambridge have any available units?
8 Cambridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8 Cambridge have?
Some of 8 Cambridge's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Cambridge currently offering any rent specials?
8 Cambridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Cambridge pet-friendly?
No, 8 Cambridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 8 Cambridge offer parking?
Yes, 8 Cambridge offers parking.
Does 8 Cambridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Cambridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Cambridge have a pool?
Yes, 8 Cambridge has a pool.
Does 8 Cambridge have accessible units?
No, 8 Cambridge does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Cambridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Cambridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Cambridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Cambridge has units with air conditioning.

