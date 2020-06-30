8 Cambridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Spanish style single family home with a Courtyard entry located on a quiet cul de sac in the only gated community in Manhattan Beach.

The prestigious Manhattan Village complex has 24 hr security, Pool, Spa, BBQ facilities, greenbelt areas to walk or jog.

Located conveniently to the 405 & the 105 freeways, shopping, movies, restaurants & the Beach & Pier.

The living room is two stories & has a fireplace. Kitchen has an island & lots of cabinets, with a breakfast nook & family room with another fireplace.

Also, downstairs is a den/office with builtin bookcase from floor to ceiling & a half bath. There is a 2 car garage with direct entry into the home & large sunny laundry room.

Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms that share a bathroom plus master bedroom with balcony. In the master you will find vaulted ceilings, a third fireplace, and a bathroom with a spa, shower, double vanities, 2 closets, of which one is a walk-in.

There is new paint, new A/C & heater, new landscaping, new concrete, new care free grass, deck, expanded backyard with pastoral & tree top views.