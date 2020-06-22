All apartments in Manhattan Beach
709 Bayview Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 2:26 PM

709 Bayview Drive

709 Bayview Dr · No Longer Available
Location

709 Bayview Dr, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Breathtaking unobstrocted and panoramic views! Offered furnished or unfurnished. The home has 2 Master Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, Unbeatable Ocean Views and is only 2 short blocks to the Beach and Downtown Manhattan. The first level is the garage, laundry room, and bonus room that could be used for storage or an office or workout room. The middle level is both bedrooms- the larger bedroom features a huge walk in closet, fireplace, and unique outdoor sunroom space just behind it. The larger Master Bath has a large walk in shower with dual shower heads and a rainfall shower. The top story is truly amazing- it has an open floor plan with the kitchen open to the living room and dining room. The deck doors all slide into the wall making that whole side of the house completely open to enjoy indoor/outdoor living. There is a fully stocked kitchen with top of the line appliances and a built-in wine rack- a dream for someone who likes to cook! There is also a built-in office nook and 1/2 bath on the top level. There are no power lines in front of the home so you get a unobstructed view from Palos Verdes to Malibu. 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 Bayview Drive have any available units?
709 Bayview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 709 Bayview Drive have?
Some of 709 Bayview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 Bayview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
709 Bayview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Bayview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 709 Bayview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 709 Bayview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 709 Bayview Drive offers parking.
Does 709 Bayview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Bayview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Bayview Drive have a pool?
No, 709 Bayview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 709 Bayview Drive have accessible units?
No, 709 Bayview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Bayview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Bayview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Bayview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 Bayview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
