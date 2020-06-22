709 Bayview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Breathtaking unobstrocted and panoramic views! Offered furnished or unfurnished. The home has 2 Master Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, Unbeatable Ocean Views and is only 2 short blocks to the Beach and Downtown Manhattan. The first level is the garage, laundry room, and bonus room that could be used for storage or an office or workout room. The middle level is both bedrooms- the larger bedroom features a huge walk in closet, fireplace, and unique outdoor sunroom space just behind it. The larger Master Bath has a large walk in shower with dual shower heads and a rainfall shower. The top story is truly amazing- it has an open floor plan with the kitchen open to the living room and dining room. The deck doors all slide into the wall making that whole side of the house completely open to enjoy indoor/outdoor living. There is a fully stocked kitchen with top of the line appliances and a built-in wine rack- a dream for someone who likes to cook! There is also a built-in office nook and 1/2 bath on the top level. There are no power lines in front of the home so you get a unobstructed view from Palos Verdes to Malibu. 3 car garage.