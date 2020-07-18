653 Manhattan Beach Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Remodeled PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW home. Don''t let the address fool you. This amazing property is actually located off Highview Ave and sits off of Manhattan Beach Blvd. The two car attached garage enters/exits on Highview Ave as well. Perfectly located close to Downtown Manhattan Beach, and only a few blocks to the beach, you will love close proximity to local shops, restaurants and nightlife. The open floorpan that is light, bright and full of sunlight. The clean modern details are complimented by PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS from the open living room and from the TOP OF THE WORLD PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW ROOFTOP DECK. Yes, this property has a rooftop deck! A rarity in Manhattan Beach. The rooftop is perfect for entertaining friends and taking in those World Famous Southern California sunsets. When the summer weather heats up, and it's time to unwind, you will surely appreciate the frosty A/C. Hurry, this property won't last.