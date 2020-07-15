All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 621 31st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
621 31st Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

621 31st Street

621 31st Street · (310) 779-1723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

621 31st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
30 day Rental or 3 Months Available, but get ready, this one is special. Live like you are a million miles away in this one-of-a-kind fully furnished and uniquely appointed home in the heart of the Tree Section on the coveted gas lamp street of 31st. An elevated spacious front patio sets the tone: teak day bed for lounging in the sun, out door dining among the many potted trees. Follow the path to the front door and the magic unfolds: art, textures, cool vibes, sophistication, old world charm. The 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, separate dining room with RED walls and leather dining chairs, two living rooms, white painted brick walls, vaulted wood ceilings, large artwork, piano, and the GONG at the bottom the stairs will blow your mind. All bedrooms are upstairs and each has it's own personality. The master has a patio created for relaxation and meditation among the palms and bamboo furniture. The photos show just a glimpse of what it is like to live within the walls of this home. The problem will be that you will want to stay long term.
6 Blocks to the beach, 1 block to the pocket park and Sand Dune, bike or walk to Downtown MB, super close to LAX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 31st Street have any available units?
621 31st Street has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 621 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 621 31st Street offer parking?
No, 621 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 621 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 31st Street have a pool?
No, 621 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 621 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 621 31st Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity