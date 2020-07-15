621 31st Street

Amenities

30 day Rental or 3 Months Available, but get ready, this one is special. Live like you are a million miles away in this one-of-a-kind fully furnished and uniquely appointed home in the heart of the Tree Section on the coveted gas lamp street of 31st. An elevated spacious front patio sets the tone: teak day bed for lounging in the sun, out door dining among the many potted trees. Follow the path to the front door and the magic unfolds: art, textures, cool vibes, sophistication, old world charm. The 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, separate dining room with RED walls and leather dining chairs, two living rooms, white painted brick walls, vaulted wood ceilings, large artwork, piano, and the GONG at the bottom the stairs will blow your mind. All bedrooms are upstairs and each has it's own personality. The master has a patio created for relaxation and meditation among the palms and bamboo furniture. The photos show just a glimpse of what it is like to live within the walls of this home. The problem will be that you will want to stay long term.

6 Blocks to the beach, 1 block to the pocket park and Sand Dune, bike or walk to Downtown MB, super close to LAX.