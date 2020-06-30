613 North Valley Drive

Amenities

Newly Renovated Manhattan Beach Home! - This single-family brand new remodeled beach house is a mere 5 blocks from the beach, 5 blocks from downtown Manhattan Beach & overlooks the Green Belt. This three Bedroom / two and one-half bathroom property has been fully remodeled from top to bottom with tasteful design and elegance, making it one of the newest and nicest houses in the neighborhood. This home features a fully re-built open floor kitchen, all new bathrooms, brand new wood flooring, all new countertops, all new fixtures & much more. You name it, it's been updated!! The home also boasts 11' foot ceilings throughout, over-sized windows, sliding glass doors and skylights that provide a surplus of natural light in every room. The home features a massive en-suite master bedroom with a walk-in closet, green belt views and a spacious master bath complete with his/her dual sinks, a walk-in rain shower & a free-standing soaking tub. The second floor opens up to a sprawling open kitchen complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, custom sleek cabinetry and an entertaining island that looks out onto the living room. The living room contains a beautiful gas fireplace, visible wood beams and a balcony that overlooks the green belt, perfect for morning coffee. Other amenities include central heating/air-conditioning, new washer/dryer units and a two car garage. You won't find a cleaner or more conveniently located house in the area. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Tenant pays for all utilities. Gardening is included in rent! Pets may be considered only after a pet application has been completed.



