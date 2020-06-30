All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

613 North Valley Drive

613 North Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

613 North Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Renovated Manhattan Beach Home! - This single-family brand new remodeled beach house is a mere 5 blocks from the beach, 5 blocks from downtown Manhattan Beach & overlooks the Green Belt. This three Bedroom / two and one-half bathroom property has been fully remodeled from top to bottom with tasteful design and elegance, making it one of the newest and nicest houses in the neighborhood. This home features a fully re-built open floor kitchen, all new bathrooms, brand new wood flooring, all new countertops, all new fixtures & much more. You name it, it's been updated!! The home also boasts 11' foot ceilings throughout, over-sized windows, sliding glass doors and skylights that provide a surplus of natural light in every room. The home features a massive en-suite master bedroom with a walk-in closet, green belt views and a spacious master bath complete with his/her dual sinks, a walk-in rain shower & a free-standing soaking tub. The second floor opens up to a sprawling open kitchen complete with brand new stainless steel appliances, custom sleek cabinetry and an entertaining island that looks out onto the living room. The living room contains a beautiful gas fireplace, visible wood beams and a balcony that overlooks the green belt, perfect for morning coffee. Other amenities include central heating/air-conditioning, new washer/dryer units and a two car garage. You won't find a cleaner or more conveniently located house in the area. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Tenant pays for all utilities. Gardening is included in rent! Pets may be considered only after a pet application has been completed.

(RLNE5365447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 North Valley Drive have any available units?
613 North Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 613 North Valley Drive have?
Some of 613 North Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 North Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 North Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 North Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 North Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 613 North Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 613 North Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 613 North Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 North Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 North Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 613 North Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 North Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 North Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 North Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 North Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 North Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 613 North Valley Drive has units with air conditioning.

