Manhattan Beach, CA
528 Rosecrans Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

528 Rosecrans Avenue

528 Rosecrans Ave
Location

528 Rosecrans Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Perfect 3 bed/2 bath house near the beach! - Welcome home!

Walk through the front door into a large living room with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and a beautiful fireplace. This space is open to the kitchen as well for open concept living. The beautiful living room windows look out onto a lovely front yard and Rosecrans Ave. Each of the bedrooms are generously sized with ample closet space. There are two full bathrooms in the home, one of which is ensuite to the master bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout.

A massive patio awaits out the front door - just perfect for entertaining and BBQs.

There is a full 2 car garage at the rear of the property that houses a washing machine and drier as well!

So close to the water, this place is perfect for a roommate share or a small family.

Sorry, no pets.

Contact Sam for a private showing! 424-542-8601 or sgoldman@kapeproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5091646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Rosecrans Avenue have any available units?
528 Rosecrans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 528 Rosecrans Avenue have?
Some of 528 Rosecrans Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Rosecrans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
528 Rosecrans Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Rosecrans Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 528 Rosecrans Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 528 Rosecrans Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 528 Rosecrans Avenue offers parking.
Does 528 Rosecrans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Rosecrans Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Rosecrans Avenue have a pool?
No, 528 Rosecrans Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 528 Rosecrans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 528 Rosecrans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Rosecrans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 Rosecrans Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 Rosecrans Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 Rosecrans Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
