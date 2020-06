Amenities

Fully Furnished Townhome in Downtown M.B. 3 Story unit in 8-unit building. 2-car Garage Parking. Includes all linens and kitchenware. Hardwood floors on top floor, tile floors in baths and carpet in bedrooms. Granite counters and stainless appliances. Sitting room, fireplace & balcony on top floor. Fully equipped with audio & video system. 2 car garage plus one outside space. All utilities included. Washer & dryer inside unit. Rent quoted is for 6 month or 12 month lease; owner may consider 1 month rental for $10000