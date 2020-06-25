All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 504 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
504 21st Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

504 21st Street

504 21st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

504 21st Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
It would be difficult to find a home more charming and in a better location than this 4 bed, 2 bathroom, beach side cottage. Located in the coveted Gaslamp area of the sand section, 504 21st Street enjoys all that Manhattan Beach has to offer. Live right next door to Live Oak Park, blocks from the beach and a short walk to downtown MB’s restaurants and boutiques. Through the white picket fence, enter a bright open living space with hardwood floors throughout, a cozy fireplace and tons of windows letting in the ocean breeze. The kitchen is fresh with white tile counters, dishwasher and vintage Wedgewood stove. Two bedrooms with custom closets, a full bathroom, laundry area and a storage closet line the hallway. The master bedroom is a breath of fresh air. French doors open to a back patio overlooking the park that is perfect for bbqing with friends and family. The master bedroom also offers large closets and en-suite bath, however, most uniquely is the connected 4th bedroom. The 4th bedroom, with built-ins and its own French doors to the patio, would be well used as a nursery or as an in-home office because of its direct access from the master. This home has it all; privacy, a Nest Central AC/Heat system, local amenities, schools nearby and great community, come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 21st Street have any available units?
504 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 504 21st Street have?
Some of 504 21st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
504 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 504 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 504 21st Street offer parking?
No, 504 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 504 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 21st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 21st Street have a pool?
No, 504 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 504 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 504 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 504 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 21st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 21st Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles