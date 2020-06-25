Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities bbq/grill

It would be difficult to find a home more charming and in a better location than this 4 bed, 2 bathroom, beach side cottage. Located in the coveted Gaslamp area of the sand section, 504 21st Street enjoys all that Manhattan Beach has to offer. Live right next door to Live Oak Park, blocks from the beach and a short walk to downtown MB’s restaurants and boutiques. Through the white picket fence, enter a bright open living space with hardwood floors throughout, a cozy fireplace and tons of windows letting in the ocean breeze. The kitchen is fresh with white tile counters, dishwasher and vintage Wedgewood stove. Two bedrooms with custom closets, a full bathroom, laundry area and a storage closet line the hallway. The master bedroom is a breath of fresh air. French doors open to a back patio overlooking the park that is perfect for bbqing with friends and family. The master bedroom also offers large closets and en-suite bath, however, most uniquely is the connected 4th bedroom. The 4th bedroom, with built-ins and its own French doors to the patio, would be well used as a nursery or as an in-home office because of its direct access from the master. This home has it all; privacy, a Nest Central AC/Heat system, local amenities, schools nearby and great community, come and see!