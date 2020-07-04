4404 The Strand

Amenities

This 3 bed/3 bath contemporary beachfront duplex features panoramic views and endless entertaining space. On the main level you will find all three bedrooms, including the master suite complete with floor to ceiling windows, fireplace, wine fridge, and private deck. Also included in the master suite is a custom walk-in closet and master bath with walk-in shower, separate toilet, and dual sinks. Above the master, and still with ocean views, is a loft area/rec room complete with a pool table and arcade games.

The first level offers a media/theatre room complete with A/V system, bath, formal dining room, kitchen, and living room with accordion doors leading out to the large stone patio, perfect for indoor/outdoor living.

The kitchen is fully equipped with range, double ovens, wine fridge, wet bar, and much more.



Amenities also includes a washer/dryer, A/C, and 3 car garage with moped/golf cart spaces and extra storage room.



Enjoy beachfront living as well as all of the dining, shopping, and entertainment Manhattan Beach has to offer right out your door!