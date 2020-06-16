425 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy this perfectly located furnished modern Townhome. The great room on the top floor includes a fireplace, eating area, an open kitchen and balcony all with south facing views over Live Oak Park. The middle floor has the master bedroom with walk in closet and spacious bathroom. The master also has a south facing balcony. The lower floor includes two bedrooms, the laundry room, a large family room with fireplace and access to the back yard patio area. The building is a duplex and shares a garage with the other unit. Can be unfurnished if desired.