Manhattan Beach, CA
425 19th Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

425 19th Street

425 19th Street · (310) 890-3698
Location

425 19th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,100

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy this perfectly located furnished modern Townhome. The great room on the top floor includes a fireplace, eating area, an open kitchen and balcony all with south facing views over Live Oak Park. The middle floor has the master bedroom with walk in closet and spacious bathroom. The master also has a south facing balcony. The lower floor includes two bedrooms, the laundry room, a large family room with fireplace and access to the back yard patio area. The building is a duplex and shares a garage with the other unit. Can be unfurnished if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 19th Street have any available units?
425 19th Street has a unit available for $7,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 19th Street have?
Some of 425 19th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 425 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 425 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 425 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 19th Street have a pool?
No, 425 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 425 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
