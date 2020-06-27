421 33rd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

SHORT TERM RENTAL FOR THE FULL MONTH OF MAY 2020. Located in the heart of Manhattan Beach Sand Section, just a few blocks to one of the best beaches and surf spots in the LA area, plan your vacation destination in this modern, fully furnished beach enclave, and experience coastal living at its finest. This elegant, 3-level, single family home is seamlessly laid out and features a reverse floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a media/bonus room on level 2, and the living area and add'l bath on level 3, with sweeping ocean and white water views from Catalina to Malibu from level 3. Enjoy 3 private, sun-soaked balconies that flow from the Master bedroom, and from the upper living spaces. This open and airy home, with 11 ft. ceilings on the top floor, is an entertainer’s delight, featuring a fully stocked new gourmet kitchen with white quartz counter tops, Wolf and Viking stainless steel appliances, a massive center island, walk in pantry, leading to a formal dining room, which flows to 2 living rooms on either side, complete with bar and fireplace, and a 65” flat screen TV, appointed with high-end modern lighting, rich hardwood floors in the living area and Master bedroom, and a beautiful entry to greet your guests, 2-car parking. Walk to North End shops and dining, and a short distance on The Strand path to Downtown Manhattan Beach and Pier. Just minutes from LAX, relax and enjoy the perfect May weather and experience all that this coastal community has to offer.