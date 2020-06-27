All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

421 33rd Street

421 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

421 33rd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
SHORT TERM RENTAL FOR THE FULL MONTH OF MAY 2020. Located in the heart of Manhattan Beach Sand Section, just a few blocks to one of the best beaches and surf spots in the LA area, plan your vacation destination in this modern, fully furnished beach enclave, and experience coastal living at its finest. This elegant, 3-level, single family home is seamlessly laid out and features a reverse floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a media/bonus room on level 2, and the living area and add'l bath on level 3, with sweeping ocean and white water views from Catalina to Malibu from level 3. Enjoy 3 private, sun-soaked balconies that flow from the Master bedroom, and from the upper living spaces. This open and airy home, with 11 ft. ceilings on the top floor, is an entertainer’s delight, featuring a fully stocked new gourmet kitchen with white quartz counter tops, Wolf and Viking stainless steel appliances, a massive center island, walk in pantry, leading to a formal dining room, which flows to 2 living rooms on either side, complete with bar and fireplace, and a 65” flat screen TV, appointed with high-end modern lighting, rich hardwood floors in the living area and Master bedroom, and a beautiful entry to greet your guests, 2-car parking. Walk to North End shops and dining, and a short distance on The Strand path to Downtown Manhattan Beach and Pier. Just minutes from LAX, relax and enjoy the perfect May weather and experience all that this coastal community has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 33rd Street have any available units?
421 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 421 33rd Street have?
Some of 421 33rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 421 33rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 33rd Street offers parking.
Does 421 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 421 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 421 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
