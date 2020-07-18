All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
409 9th Street
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

409 9th Street

409 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

409 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available now for one year lease, this walk-street south facing custom home offers large, contemporary styled single family home in a sought after location right in the heart of the Sand Section! Entry level finds a great open living and kitchen area that opens to both the walk street patio with custom hard-scaped conversation area and firepit as well as the more private BBQ /outdoor dining patio off of the living room. A home office with custom built ins is also located on the entry level and could function as a 4th bedroom option. 2nd level finds 3 large bedrooms, with the master on one end and 2 others opposite. Laundry room is conveniently located on this level. The upper level finds a large family room/den with access to an ocean view deck. 2 car garage parking. Zoned for Robinson elementary. The incredible location puts you within steps of everything that makes this iconic beach town a favorite of locals and international vacationers alike: the sparkling Pacific Ocean, the amazing restaurants and shops of downtown MB, the lovely Strand and Bike Path, the legendary MB Pier, the bucolic greenbelt walking and jogging trail…it’s all in your front yard! And there’s really nothing like the MB walk street community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 9th Street have any available units?
409 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 409 9th Street have?
Some of 409 9th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
409 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 409 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 409 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 409 9th Street offers parking.
Does 409 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 9th Street have a pool?
No, 409 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 409 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 409 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 409 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 409 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
