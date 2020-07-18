409 9th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Available now for one year lease, this walk-street south facing custom home offers large, contemporary styled single family home in a sought after location right in the heart of the Sand Section! Entry level finds a great open living and kitchen area that opens to both the walk street patio with custom hard-scaped conversation area and firepit as well as the more private BBQ /outdoor dining patio off of the living room. A home office with custom built ins is also located on the entry level and could function as a 4th bedroom option. 2nd level finds 3 large bedrooms, with the master on one end and 2 others opposite. Laundry room is conveniently located on this level. The upper level finds a large family room/den with access to an ocean view deck. 2 car garage parking. Zoned for Robinson elementary. The incredible location puts you within steps of everything that makes this iconic beach town a favorite of locals and international vacationers alike: the sparkling Pacific Ocean, the amazing restaurants and shops of downtown MB, the lovely Strand and Bike Path, the legendary MB Pier, the bucolic greenbelt walking and jogging trail…it’s all in your front yard! And there’s really nothing like the MB walk street community!