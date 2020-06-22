408 6th Street

Amenities

Fabulous walk street property just a few blocks to the sand perfect for a family, or a group of friends, who want prime location but also want privacy. Very spacious, light and bright with four bedrooms, three baths, a large living room, and multiple outdoor dining spaces including a large covered patio with a Moroccan cabana, wet bar, and BBQ. Two huge custom wood burning fireplaces, one in the upstairs family room and the other downstairs in the vaulted, wood beam ceiling dining room with hanging chandeliers. Fully remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with top of the line appliances and iridescent backsplash tile. Beautiful Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and spa-like Master Bath with steam shower and Jacuzzi bath tub. Bathrooms feature oil rubbed bronze faucets and stone floors. Custom walnut floors throughout the home accented by Mediterranean style tile on the walnut-floored stair case. Also included is a side yard dog run. Four car parking includes a two car garage, one covered space on side of house, and one spot in front of garage. This home is a MUST SEE!