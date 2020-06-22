All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
408 6th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:12 AM

408 6th Street

408 6th St · (310) 722-7115
Location

408 6th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2550 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fabulous walk street property just a few blocks to the sand perfect for a family, or a group of friends, who want prime location but also want privacy. Very spacious, light and bright with four bedrooms, three baths, a large living room, and multiple outdoor dining spaces including a large covered patio with a Moroccan cabana, wet bar, and BBQ. Two huge custom wood burning fireplaces, one in the upstairs family room and the other downstairs in the vaulted, wood beam ceiling dining room with hanging chandeliers. Fully remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with top of the line appliances and iridescent backsplash tile. Beautiful Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and spa-like Master Bath with steam shower and Jacuzzi bath tub. Bathrooms feature oil rubbed bronze faucets and stone floors. Custom walnut floors throughout the home accented by Mediterranean style tile on the walnut-floored stair case. Also included is a side yard dog run. Four car parking includes a two car garage, one covered space on side of house, and one spot in front of garage. This home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 6th Street have any available units?
408 6th Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 6th Street have?
Some of 408 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 408 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 408 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 408 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 6th Street have a pool?
No, 408 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 408 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
