407 28th Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

A highly perched corner lot lends an airy openness to this one-year ew contemporary front unit townhome located in a quiet beach enclave just a few blocks to the ocean. 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths, with 3.100 square feet of living space, are enhanced by smoky white oak hardwood floors and espresso cabinetry. The spacious third story deck offers panoramic ocean views and large pocketing sliding doors, with which to enjoy the indoor outdoor ambiance. The massive island kitchen is a brilliant statement of light and dark contrasts. With white uppers and espresso lowers topped with white quartz. A complete array of Thermador professional stainless steel appliances compliments the culinary experience. You will love the truly unique leatherized quartzite countertops in the great room. A three-stop elevator, integrated AV, Panasonic solar panels and electric car hook-ups, 3-4 car parking. The corner lot provides for an ample private front and side yard with ocean views. This is quite singularly the nicest lease available anywhere near this price in Manhattan Beach.