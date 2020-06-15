All apartments in Manhattan Beach
407 28th Street
407 28th Street

407 28th Street · (310) 378-9494
Location

407 28th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$14,995

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3010 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
elevator
A highly perched corner lot lends an airy openness to this one-year ew contemporary front unit townhome located in a quiet beach enclave just a few blocks to the ocean. 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 baths, with 3.100 square feet of living space, are enhanced by smoky white oak hardwood floors and espresso cabinetry. The spacious third story deck offers panoramic ocean views and large pocketing sliding doors, with which to enjoy the indoor outdoor ambiance. The massive island kitchen is a brilliant statement of light and dark contrasts. With white uppers and espresso lowers topped with white quartz. A complete array of Thermador professional stainless steel appliances compliments the culinary experience. You will love the truly unique leatherized quartzite countertops in the great room. A three-stop elevator, integrated AV, Panasonic solar panels and electric car hook-ups, 3-4 car parking. The corner lot provides for an ample private front and side yard with ocean views. This is quite singularly the nicest lease available anywhere near this price in Manhattan Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 28th Street have any available units?
407 28th Street has a unit available for $14,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 407 28th Street have?
Some of 407 28th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 407 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 28th Street does offer parking.
Does 407 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 28th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 28th Street have a pool?
No, 407 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 407 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
