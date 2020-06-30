4008 Ocean Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

WATCH THE SURF FROM THIS ALL NEW TRI-LEVEL, FURNISHED RENTAL! - This 2-bed, 2.5-bath, ocean-view townhome is beautifully furnished and features hardwood floors, fireplace, balcony with BBQ, granite counters and stainless appliances. The living area with kitchen, dining and balcony is on the upper level. Two bedrooms, each with private bath, are on lower level plus a balcony off of master suite. Laundry area and garage access is on bottom level. This unit is located just across from one of the areas` best surfing beaches and is walking distance to some great eateries in the north end of Manhattan Beach.

Book your stay now!

NO SMOKING, NO PETS

SLEEPS: 4

AVAIL: year `round

MINIMUM TERM: 30 Days!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5524992)