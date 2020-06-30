All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 4008 Ocean Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
4008 Ocean Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

4008 Ocean Drive

4008 Ocean Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4008 Ocean Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WATCH THE SURF FROM THIS ALL NEW TRI-LEVEL, FURNISHED RENTAL! - This 2-bed, 2.5-bath, ocean-view townhome is beautifully furnished and features hardwood floors, fireplace, balcony with BBQ, granite counters and stainless appliances. The living area with kitchen, dining and balcony is on the upper level. Two bedrooms, each with private bath, are on lower level plus a balcony off of master suite. Laundry area and garage access is on bottom level. This unit is located just across from one of the areas` best surfing beaches and is walking distance to some great eateries in the north end of Manhattan Beach.
Book your stay now!
NO SMOKING, NO PETS
SLEEPS: 4
AVAIL: year `round
MINIMUM TERM: 30 Days!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5524992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Ocean Drive have any available units?
4008 Ocean Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4008 Ocean Drive have?
Some of 4008 Ocean Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Ocean Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4008 Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 4008 Ocean Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4008 Ocean Drive offers parking.
Does 4008 Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Ocean Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Ocean Drive have a pool?
No, 4008 Ocean Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 4008 Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 Ocean Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4008 Ocean Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4008 Ocean Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles