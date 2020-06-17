3616 The Strand #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

**Beautiful Panoramic Ocean Views from this Completely Remodeled unit on The Strand** Just (literally) steps away from the sand and surf. Wake up to the soothing sounds of the waves and smell of fresh ocean air. This 2-story townhouse has 2 bedrooms and (2) 1.75 baths. It has parking for THREE cars which is a 2 car attached tandem garage with freshly epoxy coated flooring 1 carport parking space. This unit is completely updated with porcelain tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has granite counter tops with brand new cabinets and brand new stainless steel refrigerator, gas cooktop, dishwasher and dual convection ovens. Washer and dryer are also included next to the master bedroom. Private ocean view balconies and gas fireplaces in the master bedroom and living room. Building has been painted, new garage doors have been installed, bricks will be painted soon and new light fixtures are being installed. The location is PERFECT...and the home is ready for you!Please contact for a Video Tour.