3419 Bayview Drive

Amenities

granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Gorgeous Sand Section home with unobstructed panoramic ocean views. Oversized walk street corner "half" lot which is 33' x 56.5’, and is located west of Highland Ave. Spanish style home is 3,385 Sq Ft with 4 Bedrooms and 4 Baths, including a master suite with soaring beamed ceilings that are 12 feet tall! The living area is on the top floor of course, taking full advantage of those unimaginably breathtaking views. The Island kitchen with granite counters, spacious breakfast nook and dining area are all highlighted by hickory pecan plank flooring and walls of glass drinking in the views. This amazing corner walk street home offers some of the best views in Manhattan Beach!