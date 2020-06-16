All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
3419 Bayview Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3419 Bayview Drive

3419 North Bay View Drive · (310) 378-9494
Location

3419 North Bay View Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3385 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Sand Section home with unobstructed panoramic ocean views. Oversized walk street corner "half" lot which is 33' x 56.5’, and is located west of Highland Ave. Spanish style home is 3,385 Sq Ft with 4 Bedrooms and 4 Baths, including a master suite with soaring beamed ceilings that are 12 feet tall! The living area is on the top floor of course, taking full advantage of those unimaginably breathtaking views. The Island kitchen with granite counters, spacious breakfast nook and dining area are all highlighted by hickory pecan plank flooring and walls of glass drinking in the views. This amazing corner walk street home offers some of the best views in Manhattan Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Bayview Drive have any available units?
3419 Bayview Drive has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3419 Bayview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Bayview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Bayview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3419 Bayview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3419 Bayview Drive offer parking?
No, 3419 Bayview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Bayview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Bayview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Bayview Drive have a pool?
No, 3419 Bayview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Bayview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3419 Bayview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Bayview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Bayview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3419 Bayview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3419 Bayview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
