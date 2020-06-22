All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:52 PM

3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1

3408 North Manhattan Avenue · (714) 608-5782
Location

3408 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.

CUSTOM KITCHEN
Beautiful Designer Kitchen
Granite Countertops
High-End Stainless-Steel Appliances
Stove / Oven /Microwave / Refrigerator/ Dishwasher

INTERIOR
Beautiful Wood Flooring
Balcony
Recessed Lighting
Central Heat
Dual Pane Windows
Washer and Dryer In Unit

COMMUNITY
Perfect location in Manhattan Beach
Walking distance to the beach, shopping and dining.

LEASE TERM
Unfurnished; 12 Month Lease or 24 Month Lease

UNIT FEATURES
Ocean View, Central Heat, Balcony, Cable ready, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, In Unit Laundry, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

