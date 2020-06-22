3408 Manhattan Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.



CUSTOM KITCHEN

Beautiful Designer Kitchen

Granite Countertops

High-End Stainless-Steel Appliances

Stove / Oven /Microwave / Refrigerator/ Dishwasher



INTERIOR

Beautiful Wood Flooring

Balcony

Recessed Lighting

Central Heat

Dual Pane Windows

Washer and Dryer In Unit



COMMUNITY

Perfect location in Manhattan Beach

Walking distance to the beach, shopping and dining.



LEASE TERM

Unfurnished; 12 Month Lease or 24 Month Lease



UNIT FEATURES

Ocean View, Central Heat, Balcony, Cable ready, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, In Unit Laundry, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher

Live in Manhattan Beach in this luxe apartment. Admire this ocean view! A walkers paradise just steps to the beach, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.



CUSTOM KITCHEN

Beautiful Designer Kitchen

Granite Countertops

High-End Stainless-Steel Appliances

Stove / Oven /Microwave / Refrigerator/ Dishwasher



INTERIOR

Beautiful Wood Flooring

Balcony

Recessed Lighting

Central Heat

Dual Pane Windows

Washer and Dryer In Unit



COMMUNITY

Perfect location in Manhattan Beach

Walking distance to the beach, shopping and dining.



LEASE TERM

Unfurnished; 12 Month Lease or 24 Month Lease



UNIT FEATURES

Ocean View, Central Heat, Balcony, Cable ready, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, In Unit Laundry, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher