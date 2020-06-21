All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
333 9th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

333 9th Street

333 9th Street · (310) 961-6777
Location

333 9th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful custom home located on one of the most desirable flat walk streets in south Manhattan Beach. This home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the famous Manhattan Beach Pier with its many surrounding restaurants and shops. This charming property features newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the house, new carpet in the bedrooms and office, vaulted ceilings, and new paint making it polished and airy. As you enter, you will find a spacious living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and built-ins that open to a formal dining room. The newly painted kitchen is open with granite countertops, plenty of cabinetry, and a breakfast nook. French doors open seamlessly from the great room to a luxurious, private, south-facing outdoor patio for the ultimate indoor-outdoor California experience. All of the bedrooms are upstairs with a large additional office. The spacious master suite has vaulted ceilings, a seating area, fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet and sunny en suite bathroom with shower and soaking jet tub. Enjoy the many built-ins throughout the home providing plenty of storage space. There is a spacious 2 car garage with plenty of storage and a guest parking spot. This is a rare opportunity to lease a custom house on one of the only flat walk streets in Manhattan Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 9th Street have any available units?
333 9th Street has a unit available for $9,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 333 9th Street have?
Some of 333 9th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 333 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 333 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 333 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 333 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 9th Street have a pool?
No, 333 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 333 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
