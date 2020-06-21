333 9th Street

Amenities

Beautiful custom home located on one of the most desirable flat walk streets in south Manhattan Beach. This home is a short walk to parks, schools, the beach and the famous Manhattan Beach Pier with its many surrounding restaurants and shops. This charming property features newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the house, new carpet in the bedrooms and office, vaulted ceilings, and new paint making it polished and airy. As you enter, you will find a spacious living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and built-ins that open to a formal dining room. The newly painted kitchen is open with granite countertops, plenty of cabinetry, and a breakfast nook. French doors open seamlessly from the great room to a luxurious, private, south-facing outdoor patio for the ultimate indoor-outdoor California experience. All of the bedrooms are upstairs with a large additional office. The spacious master suite has vaulted ceilings, a seating area, fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet and sunny en suite bathroom with shower and soaking jet tub. Enjoy the many built-ins throughout the home providing plenty of storage space. There is a spacious 2 car garage with plenty of storage and a guest parking spot. This is a rare opportunity to lease a custom house on one of the only flat walk streets in Manhattan Beach.