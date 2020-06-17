3301 Pine Avenue

Amenities

3D tour at https://bit.ly/PineEstatehometour--This is one of the most unique vacation homes ever built! Originally built for Landon Donovon, previously of the LA Galaxy, this 2400 square foot retreat is a highly secluded resort in the middle of one of the greatest locations you can live in the US. Manhattan Beach was ranked as the #1 place to live in America and The Tree section is one of the finest locations within the city. This home was designed as the guest house for the neighboring home at 3305 Pine which can be purchased separately at $3.5 million. This home, offered with 3305 Pine for a total of $6.5 Million or separately at only $3 million, is a true oasis. It is currently used as a 1-bedroom home with resort-like swimming pool, grotto and spa. Indoors you will find a trilogy spa including a massage room and full-sized gym where you can then take a sauna, followed by a steam shower and then dip into your very own cold plunge. After you challenge one of your friends to a game of pool in the billiard room, head upstairs to your very own night club including a full-sized bar, office area and private bedroom suite. In the basement, bring your friends (and their friends) into a massive oversized home theater. Buy one home or buy both homes. See the listing of 3305 Pine for a complete description of that incredible home. Tour the entire property virtually here https://youtu.be/JiAgwQ8UJBw