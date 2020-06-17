All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Location

3301 Pine Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Tree Section

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 5723 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
pool table
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
media room
sauna
3D tour at https://bit.ly/PineEstatehometour--This is one of the most unique vacation homes ever built! Originally built for Landon Donovon, previously of the LA Galaxy, this 2400 square foot retreat is a highly secluded resort in the middle of one of the greatest locations you can live in the US. Manhattan Beach was ranked as the #1 place to live in America and The Tree section is one of the finest locations within the city. This home was designed as the guest house for the neighboring home at 3305 Pine which can be purchased separately at $3.5 million. This home, offered with 3305 Pine for a total of $6.5 Million or separately at only $3 million, is a true oasis. It is currently used as a 1-bedroom home with resort-like swimming pool, grotto and spa. Indoors you will find a trilogy spa including a massage room and full-sized gym where you can then take a sauna, followed by a steam shower and then dip into your very own cold plunge. After you challenge one of your friends to a game of pool in the billiard room, head upstairs to your very own night club including a full-sized bar, office area and private bedroom suite. In the basement, bring your friends (and their friends) into a massive oversized home theater. Buy one home or buy both homes. See the listing of 3305 Pine for a complete description of that incredible home. Tour the entire property virtually here https://youtu.be/JiAgwQ8UJBw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Pine Avenue have any available units?
3301 Pine Avenue has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3301 Pine Avenue have?
Some of 3301 Pine Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Pine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Pine Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Pine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Pine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3301 Pine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Pine Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3301 Pine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Pine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Pine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3301 Pine Avenue has a pool.
Does 3301 Pine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3301 Pine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Pine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3301 Pine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Pine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 Pine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
