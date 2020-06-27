All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

326 South Peck Avenue

326 South Peck Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

326 South Peck Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just A Little Ray Of Sunshine in beautiful Manhattan Beach! Fresh Beach Air and a 'Sunny Disposition' is the best way to describe this adorable home! Crown molding and recessed lighting in the spacious living room. Central air for those hot days and chilly nights. Right across from Montessori elementary school. Pets welcome as there is a private fully fenced yard with 2 separate patio's. 1 parking spot included with tons of street parking. Brand new washer dryer, stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator! Tenant pays all utilities. Gardner included (Maintenance shed on site)

Please Note: Unit is offered either furnished for $4995 as seen in photos or unfurnished for $4795. Flexible move in date.

$4,795 Unfurnished
$4,995 Furnished

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=H5XZcqbFHhK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 South Peck Avenue have any available units?
326 South Peck Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 326 South Peck Avenue have?
Some of 326 South Peck Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 South Peck Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
326 South Peck Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 South Peck Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 South Peck Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 326 South Peck Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 326 South Peck Avenue offers parking.
Does 326 South Peck Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 326 South Peck Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 South Peck Avenue have a pool?
No, 326 South Peck Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 326 South Peck Avenue have accessible units?
No, 326 South Peck Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 326 South Peck Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 South Peck Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 South Peck Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 326 South Peck Avenue has units with air conditioning.
