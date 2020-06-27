326 South Peck Avenue

Amenities

Just A Little Ray Of Sunshine in beautiful Manhattan Beach! Fresh Beach Air and a 'Sunny Disposition' is the best way to describe this adorable home! Crown molding and recessed lighting in the spacious living room. Central air for those hot days and chilly nights. Right across from Montessori elementary school. Pets welcome as there is a private fully fenced yard with 2 separate patio's. 1 parking spot included with tons of street parking. Brand new washer dryer, stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator! Tenant pays all utilities. Gardner included (Maintenance shed on site)



Please Note: Unit is offered either furnished for $4995 as seen in photos or unfurnished for $4795. Flexible move in date.



$4,795 Unfurnished

$4,995 Furnished



