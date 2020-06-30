323 29th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Perfectly situated on a coveted sand section walk street, 323 29th St. is a wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with stunning ocean views!

The updated kitchen has a breakfast nook with under seat storage, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Plenty of common living areas both upstairs and down with floor to window ceilings and ocean views. Ground floor features master bedroom adjacent to additional room ideal for office or a gym. Expansive deck off of downstairs family room which is ideal for entertaining while enjoying the sunset. Two additional light and bright bedrooms upstairs and upgraded bathroom with double sink sits adjacent to the bonus upstairs living space.

Location can't be beat...steps to the ocean, downtown Manhattan Beach shops, restaurants, parks and award winning Grand View Elementary School. Don't miss out, this one will go fast!