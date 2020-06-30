All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Manhattan Beach, CA
323 29th Street
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

323 29th Street

323 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

323 29th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Perfectly situated on a coveted sand section walk street, 323 29th St. is a wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home with stunning ocean views!
The updated kitchen has a breakfast nook with under seat storage, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Plenty of common living areas both upstairs and down with floor to window ceilings and ocean views. Ground floor features master bedroom adjacent to additional room ideal for office or a gym. Expansive deck off of downstairs family room which is ideal for entertaining while enjoying the sunset. Two additional light and bright bedrooms upstairs and upgraded bathroom with double sink sits adjacent to the bonus upstairs living space.
Location can't be beat...steps to the ocean, downtown Manhattan Beach shops, restaurants, parks and award winning Grand View Elementary School. Don't miss out, this one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 29th Street have any available units?
323 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 323 29th Street have?
Some of 323 29th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
323 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 323 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 323 29th Street offer parking?
No, 323 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 323 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 29th Street have a pool?
No, 323 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 323 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 323 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 323 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

