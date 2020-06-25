3220 Crest Drive

Amenities

Prime location in the sand section situated at the corner of 33rd Street and Crest Drive in Manhattan Beach. Spectacular ocean views from this wonderful townhome featuring a huge roof top deck with staggering ocean views. Remodeled throughout including beautiful new kitchen, new bathrooms, hardwood floors, open floor plan with wonderful living space and all bedrooms upstairs on one level. Incredible parking with a 2-car garage plus golf cart garage. Steps to shops, restaurants, award winning Grand View Elementary School and of course the beach! Great opportunity.