All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 3220 Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
3220 Crest Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

3220 Crest Drive

3220 Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3220 Crest Drive, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location in the sand section situated at the corner of 33rd Street and Crest Drive in Manhattan Beach. Spectacular ocean views from this wonderful townhome featuring a huge roof top deck with staggering ocean views. Remodeled throughout including beautiful new kitchen, new bathrooms, hardwood floors, open floor plan with wonderful living space and all bedrooms upstairs on one level. Incredible parking with a 2-car garage plus golf cart garage. Steps to shops, restaurants, award winning Grand View Elementary School and of course the beach! Great opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3220 Crest Drive have any available units?
3220 Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3220 Crest Drive have?
Some of 3220 Crest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3220 Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3220 Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3220 Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3220 Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3220 Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3220 Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 3220 Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3220 Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3220 Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 3220 Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3220 Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3220 Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3220 Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3220 Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3220 Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3220 Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles