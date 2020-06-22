3213 Manhattan Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful Cape Cod townhome located 1 block from the beach! Enjoy ocean views from this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath property. It is the rear unit on a walk street. Enjoy the chef's kitchen with Carrera marble counters, custom cabinets that feature a mobile island and professional appliances (Wolf range, subzero refrigerator, Paykel Dishwasher). The dumbwaiter lends a helping hand for those grocery trips. The living room features vaulted beamed ceilings, custom built-in cabinet, a fireplace and both a balcony to the east & covered deck to the west with views of the South Bay coastline, including the Manhattan Beach pier. Master suite includes wood plank and beam ceilings, wood floors, walk-in closet, walk-in shower with separate tub and an ocean view deck. There is a built in desk space for crafts or home office in hallway. 2 car garage. Property can be leased furnished or unfurnished.