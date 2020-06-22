All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

3213 Manhattan Avenue

3213 Manhattan Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3213 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Welcome to this beautiful Cape Cod townhome located 1 block from the beach! Enjoy ocean views from this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath property. It is the rear unit on a walk street. Enjoy the chef's kitchen with Carrera marble counters, custom cabinets that feature a mobile island and professional appliances (Wolf range, subzero refrigerator, Paykel Dishwasher). The dumbwaiter lends a helping hand for those grocery trips. The living room features vaulted beamed ceilings, custom built-in cabinet, a fireplace and both a balcony to the east & covered deck to the west with views of the South Bay coastline, including the Manhattan Beach pier. Master suite includes wood plank and beam ceilings, wood floors, walk-in closet, walk-in shower with separate tub and an ocean view deck. There is a built in desk space for crafts or home office in hallway. 2 car garage. Property can be leased furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3213 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
3213 Manhattan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3213 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 3213 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3213 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3213 Manhattan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3213 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3213 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 3213 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3213 Manhattan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3213 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3213 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3213 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
No, 3213 Manhattan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3213 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3213 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3213 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3213 Manhattan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3213 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3213 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
