304 11th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Modern beauty and ocean views meet in this warm and inviting spacious contemporary townhome. Enjoy the beach breezes and sunsets from the over-sized deck. The gourmet kitchen has a center island with sink, Sub-Zero appliances, wine cooler, gas range and double ovens. The inviting open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Hardwood flooring on the upper levels and a slate floor on the ground level and in each bathroom. The Master suite is expansive with a fireplace and a large ocean-view balcony. The Master bath has granite counters, double sinks, a steam shower and an oversized jetted tub. Three additional balconies overlooking the ocean are located off of the guest bedroom, kitchen and living room. Parking for four cars. Walking distance to the beach, downtown Manhattan Beach and award-winning schools.