Manhattan Beach, CA
304 11th Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

304 11th Street

304 11th Street · (310) 545-0707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

304 11th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2704 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Modern beauty and ocean views meet in this warm and inviting spacious contemporary townhome. Enjoy the beach breezes and sunsets from the over-sized deck. The gourmet kitchen has a center island with sink, Sub-Zero appliances, wine cooler, gas range and double ovens. The inviting open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Hardwood flooring on the upper levels and a slate floor on the ground level and in each bathroom. The Master suite is expansive with a fireplace and a large ocean-view balcony. The Master bath has granite counters, double sinks, a steam shower and an oversized jetted tub. Three additional balconies overlooking the ocean are located off of the guest bedroom, kitchen and living room. Parking for four cars. Walking distance to the beach, downtown Manhattan Beach and award-winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 11th Street have any available units?
304 11th Street has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 304 11th Street have?
Some of 304 11th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 304 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 304 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 304 11th Street does offer parking.
Does 304 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 11th Street have a pool?
No, 304 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 304 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
