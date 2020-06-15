All apartments in Manhattan Beach
232 2nd Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:00 PM

232 2nd Street

232 2nd Street · (310) 480-8854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

232 2nd Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic single family home on a highly sought South Manhattan walk street corner lot. Light & bright interiors throughout.
Panoramic, whitewater ocean views from the living space. Vaulted ceilings, great floorplan and quality finishes throughout including
Caesarstone and limestone counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Center island kitchen. Master Suite features soaking tub, steam shower, walk-in closet and an ocean view. Nice sized 2nd Family Room with wet bar at walk street level opens to spacious patio that features an outdoor wood burning fireplace. Easy 2 block walk to Robinson elementary school. Hard to beat this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 2nd Street have any available units?
232 2nd Street has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 2nd Street have?
Some of 232 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 232 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 232 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 232 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 232 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 232 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 232 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 232 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
