232 2nd Street

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fantastic single family home on a highly sought South Manhattan walk street corner lot. Light & bright interiors throughout.

Panoramic, whitewater ocean views from the living space. Vaulted ceilings, great floorplan and quality finishes throughout including

Caesarstone and limestone counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Center island kitchen. Master Suite features soaking tub, steam shower, walk-in closet and an ocean view. Nice sized 2nd Family Room with wet bar at walk street level opens to spacious patio that features an outdoor wood burning fireplace. Easy 2 block walk to Robinson elementary school. Hard to beat this one!