Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
224 Rosecrans Avenue
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

224 Rosecrans Avenue

224 Rosecrans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

224 Rosecrans Avenue, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 level townhome steps to the beach, shops & restaurants plus unbeatable white water ocean views from top floor of unit. Elevator, granite counters, stainless appliances wood floors and much more. Garage level has one bedroom with private bath as well as washer/dryer hookups. 2nd level has master suite plus 3rd bedroom with private bath. Top level has wide open floor plan with kitchen opening to dining area and living area. Fireplace in living room and tons of windows so you won't miss those sunsets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Rosecrans Avenue have any available units?
224 Rosecrans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 224 Rosecrans Avenue have?
Some of 224 Rosecrans Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Rosecrans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
224 Rosecrans Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Rosecrans Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 224 Rosecrans Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 224 Rosecrans Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 224 Rosecrans Avenue offers parking.
Does 224 Rosecrans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Rosecrans Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Rosecrans Avenue have a pool?
No, 224 Rosecrans Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 224 Rosecrans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 224 Rosecrans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Rosecrans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 Rosecrans Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Rosecrans Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Rosecrans Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
