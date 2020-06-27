224 Rosecrans Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic 3 level townhome steps to the beach, shops & restaurants plus unbeatable white water ocean views from top floor of unit. Elevator, granite counters, stainless appliances wood floors and much more. Garage level has one bedroom with private bath as well as washer/dryer hookups. 2nd level has master suite plus 3rd bedroom with private bath. Top level has wide open floor plan with kitchen opening to dining area and living area. Fireplace in living room and tons of windows so you won't miss those sunsets!