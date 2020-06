Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Desirable Manhattan Pointe townhome just in time for a summer move in! Kitchen looks out to open living area with a breakfast bar and dining area. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters and all appliances including washer/dryer. Living room faces west with a small balcony perfect for a BBQ. Powder room on first floor as well as hall closet with organizer. Master suite with walk in closet, dual sinks and separate tub & shower. Two off bedrooms are great for kids and include closet organizers. Front patio looks out to common area. Direct access two car garage with extra storage. Fireplaces are decorative only. Currently occupied, no showings until tenant vacates approximately June 25.