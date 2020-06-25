All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 221 Aviation Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
221 Aviation Place
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

221 Aviation Place

221 Aviation Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
Eastside Manhattan Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

221 Aviation Pl, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Eastside Manhattan Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Desirable Manhattan Pointe townhome just in time for a summer move in! Kitchen looks out to open living area with a breakfast bar and dining area. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters and all appliances including washer/dryer. Living room faces west with a small balcony perfect for a BBQ. Powder room on first floor along as well as hall closet with organizer. Master suite with walk in closet, dual sinks and separate tub & shower. Two off bedrooms are great for kids and include closet organizers. Front patio looks out to common area. Direct access two car garage with extra storage. Fireplaces are decorative only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Aviation Place have any available units?
221 Aviation Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 221 Aviation Place have?
Some of 221 Aviation Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Aviation Place currently offering any rent specials?
221 Aviation Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Aviation Place pet-friendly?
No, 221 Aviation Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 221 Aviation Place offer parking?
Yes, 221 Aviation Place offers parking.
Does 221 Aviation Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Aviation Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Aviation Place have a pool?
No, 221 Aviation Place does not have a pool.
Does 221 Aviation Place have accessible units?
No, 221 Aviation Place does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Aviation Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Aviation Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Aviation Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Aviation Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles