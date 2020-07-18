217 N Dianthus Street

Amenities

Want to watch this view every day? This beautiful home sits in the highly coveted Manhattan Beach Hill Section, and features Panoramic Ocean Views from the entire top floor. It also features a large deck off the kitchen. The bright and open layout is perfect for entertaining, or just lounging around watching the sunrise and sunset. The Living Area with Fireplace is perfect for some cozy time in the evenings, or a cold afternoon. The open Kitchen with Breakfast bar and Dining Area are filled with light and views of the ocean. The spacious Kitchen has granite counters, a built in desk and pantry, and no walls blocking the view. A skylight over the staircase brings even more light to the main and second floors. The Master suite features a spa-like bath with dual sinks, shower, and separate tub. There are 2 more bedrooms on the same floor as the Master with a Jack & Jill bath between them. Perfect for families who need at least 3 bedrooms on one level. The 4th bedroom with own bath leads to the landscaped backyard. This 4th bedroom also makes a great family room, guest quarters, game room, office, or media room as well. The 2 car garage & walk-in Laundry room complete this great Hill Section home.