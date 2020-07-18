All apartments in Manhattan Beach
Find more places like 217 N Dianthus Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manhattan Beach, CA
/
217 N Dianthus Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

217 N Dianthus Street

217 North Dianthus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Manhattan Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

217 North Dianthus Street, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Hill Section

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
garage
hot tub
media room
Want to watch this view every day? This beautiful home sits in the highly coveted Manhattan Beach Hill Section, and features Panoramic Ocean Views from the entire top floor. It also features a large deck off the kitchen. The bright and open layout is perfect for entertaining, or just lounging around watching the sunrise and sunset. The Living Area with Fireplace is perfect for some cozy time in the evenings, or a cold afternoon. The open Kitchen with Breakfast bar and Dining Area are filled with light and views of the ocean. The spacious Kitchen has granite counters, a built in desk and pantry, and no walls blocking the view. A skylight over the staircase brings even more light to the main and second floors. The Master suite features a spa-like bath with dual sinks, shower, and separate tub. There are 2 more bedrooms on the same floor as the Master with a Jack & Jill bath between them. Perfect for families who need at least 3 bedrooms on one level. The 4th bedroom with own bath leads to the landscaped backyard. This 4th bedroom also makes a great family room, guest quarters, game room, office, or media room as well. The 2 car garage & walk-in Laundry room complete this great Hill Section home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 N Dianthus Street have any available units?
217 N Dianthus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manhattan Beach, CA.
What amenities does 217 N Dianthus Street have?
Some of 217 N Dianthus Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 N Dianthus Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 N Dianthus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 N Dianthus Street pet-friendly?
No, 217 N Dianthus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 217 N Dianthus Street offer parking?
Yes, 217 N Dianthus Street offers parking.
Does 217 N Dianthus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 N Dianthus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 N Dianthus Street have a pool?
No, 217 N Dianthus Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 N Dianthus Street have accessible units?
No, 217 N Dianthus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 N Dianthus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 N Dianthus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 N Dianthus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 N Dianthus Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Similar Pages

Manhattan Beach 1 BedroomsManhattan Beach 2 Bedrooms
Manhattan Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersManhattan Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Manhattan Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CATustin, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CAMalibu, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Eastside Manhattan Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles